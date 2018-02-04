CLÉMENT CHABERNAUD IS THE FACE OF VALENTINO NOIR ABSOLU



Supermodel CLEMENT CHABERNAUD lands the latest VALENTINO fragrance campaign photographed by Alasdair McLellan. Valentino is starting in 2018 the campaign for its most recent fragrance addition, the VALENTINO NOIR ABSOLU available both in men’s and women’s versions.

VALENTINO NOIR ABSOLU launched earlier in 2017 is an oriental woody fragrance for men, mixed with nuances of cinnamon and pepper alongside sandalwood in the base note of incense. Scroll down for more from Clement’s Valentino fragrance shoot:





Photographer Alasdair McLellan

Model Clement Chabernaud at SUCCESS Models Paris / IMG Models New York

Fashion Stylist Benjamin Bruno at ART + Commerce

Makeup Artist Lisa Butler

Hair Stylist Anthony Turner