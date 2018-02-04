Noah Luis Brown & Leonard Mushiete by Alasdair McLellan

Breakthrough stars on the modelling Noah Luis Brown & Leonard Mushiete photographed by Alasdair McLellan for the Winter issue of VOGUE HOMMES INTERNATIONAL. Leonard who is represented by REBEL Management in Antwerp has already walked to runway shows for Versace, Dirk Bikkembergs and DSQUARED2. While Noah is also the face of the upcoming season’s VERSACE Spring Summer 2018 campaign and is represented by New Madison in Paris while his mother agency is Visage Management in Switzerland.

Scroll down for more of the Vogue Homme “Smart Guys” fashion story starring Noah and Leonard elegantly styled by Fashion Stylist Benjamin Bruno.

Vogue Hommes International – vogue.fr

Editorial: Smart Guys

Fashion Photographer: Alasdair McLellan

Fashion Stylist: Benjamin Bruno

Hair Stylist: Anthony Turner

Makeup Artist: Lindsey Alexander