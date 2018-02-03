KIT BUTLER & AARON SHANDEL LEAD THE WAY FOR CORNELIANI





Corneliani enlists top model Kit Butler joined by Aaron Shandel a breakthrough star on the modelling scene to lead the way in the fashion house’s Spring Summer 2018 campaign shoot. The Italian menswear staple brand booked the talented fashion photographer Daniel Riera for the job, while the styling was handled by Fashion Stylist Jérôme André with art direction from Art Director Pablo Arroyo.

Scroll down for more from the elegant session:



Photographer Daniel Riera

Fashion Stylist Jérôme André

Models: Kit Butler at FASHION MODEL MANAGEMENT, Aaron Shandel at WHY NOT MODELS Milan

Grooming Franco Argento at The Wall Group

Art Direction Pablo Arroyo

Production 10 ARTIST PRODUCTION

Producer Manager Silvia Cammilli at 10 Artist

Casting Director Isadora Banaudi