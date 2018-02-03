KIT BUTLER & AARON SHANDEL LEAD THE WAY FOR CORNELIANI
Corneliani enlists top model Kit Butler joined by Aaron Shandel a breakthrough star on the modelling scene to lead the way in the fashion house’s Spring Summer 2018 campaign shoot. The Italian menswear staple brand booked the talented fashion photographer Daniel Riera for the job, while the styling was handled by Fashion Stylist Jérôme André with art direction from Art Director Pablo Arroyo.
Photographer Daniel Riera
Fashion Stylist Jérôme André
Models: Kit Butler at FASHION MODEL MANAGEMENT, Aaron Shandel at WHY NOT MODELS Milan
Grooming Franco Argento at The Wall Group
Art Direction Pablo Arroyo
Production 10 ARTIST PRODUCTION
Producer Manager Silvia Cammilli at 10 Artist
Casting Director Isadora Banaudi