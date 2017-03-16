MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Fabio Tavares by Jonathan Quentin

By  |  Comments

Fabio Tavares

Morning After Dark story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Jonathan Quentin features the handsome Fabio Tavares represented by MP Paris. Grooming is work of Francesco Spadaro.

In charge of styling and art direction was Marvin Latournald, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Dirk Bikkembergs, J’ai mal a la tête, Azzaro, Ly Adams, All Saints, and Ethnia. For more of the story continue bellow:


Fabio Tavares

Jacket, shorts and shoes DIRK BIKKEMBERGS
Bomber jacket J’AI MAL A LA TÊTE
Belt AZZARO

Fabio Tavares

Fabio Tavares

Fabio Tavares

Sweater and turtleneck J’AI MAL A LA TÊTE

Fabio Tavares

Fabio Tavares

Shirt and pants LY ADAMS

Fabio Tavares

Bomber jacket and pants LY ADAMS
Shirt ALL SAINTS
Sunglasses ETHNIA

Fabio Tavares

Fabio Tavares

Shirt J’AI MAL A LA TÊTE

Photographer – Jonathan Quentin www.jonathanquentin.wix.com / @jonathanqtn
Stylist and Art Direction – Marvin Latournald www.marvinlatournald.fr / @mfashionisto
Grooming – Francesco Spadaro www.francesco-spadaro.fr /@francesco.spadaro
Model – Fabio Tavares @ MP PARIS www.mpparis.fr  @fabiotavares6

Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Contact us
Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons