MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Fabio Tavares by Jonathan Quentin
Morning After Dark story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Jonathan Quentin features the handsome Fabio Tavares represented by MP Paris. Grooming is work of Francesco Spadaro.
In charge of styling and art direction was Marvin Latournald, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Dirk Bikkembergs, J’ai mal a la tête, Azzaro, Ly Adams, All Saints, and Ethnia. For more of the story continue bellow:
Jacket, shorts and shoes DIRK BIKKEMBERGS
Bomber jacket J’AI MAL A LA TÊTE
Belt AZZARO
Sweater and turtleneck J’AI MAL A LA TÊTE
Shirt and pants LY ADAMS
Bomber jacket and pants LY ADAMS
Shirt ALL SAINTS
Sunglasses ETHNIA
Shirt J’AI MAL A LA TÊTE
Photographer – Jonathan Quentin www.jonathanquentin.wix.com / @jonathanqtn
Stylist and Art Direction – Marvin Latournald www.marvinlatournald.fr / @mfashionisto
Grooming – Francesco Spadaro www.francesco-spadaro.fr /@francesco.spadaro
Model – Fabio Tavares @ MP PARIS www.mpparis.fr @fabiotavares6