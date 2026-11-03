Jude Bellingham Makes His Calvin Klein Debut in Underwear

Jude Bellingham is swapping his football kit for something considerably smaller. The 23-year-old Real Madrid and England midfielder makes his Calvin Klein debut as the face of the brand’s latest Icon Cotton Stretch underwear campaign, bringing his familiar confidence from the pitch to a series of stripped-back photographs and a new campaign film.

Photographed and directed by Oliver Hadlee Pearch in Madrid, the campaign puts Bellingham in a minimalist setting, keeping the focus on the footballer and the underwear designs.

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Calvin Klein teased the campaign with a billboard in New York’s SoHo and an Instagram preview, keeping Bellingham’s identity under wraps. The official reveal introduced the footballer through The Icon Underneath. In the campaign film, Bellingham moves from a white tank top and jeans into Calvin Klein underwear, accompanied by crowd cheers that reference his football career.

Bellingham also speaks about the idea behind the collaboration, explaining why the concept resonated with him. “I really enjoyed working on this campaign,” he says. “I liked the idea of ‘the icon underneath’ – that confidence starts with feeling comfortable in yourself. Calvin Klein is such an iconic brand, so it was great to bring that idea to life in my own way.”

The campaign introduces the Icon Cotton Stretch Shine Trunk, which updates the familiar Infinity Bond logo waistband with a glossy finish. Bellingham also models the Boxer Brief, Low Rise Trunk, Hip Brief and Slim Boxer. Each style uses a soft cotton-stretch fabric that provides flexibility, support and a comfortable fit.

For Bellingham, the campaign adds another fashion project to a career that already extends beyond football. The underwear collection is available through Calvin Klein and selected retailers.