Romeo Beckham Hits the Road for Tommy Jeans Winter 2026

Romeo Beckham returns as the face of Tommy Jeans for Winter 2026, taking the collection on an American-inspired road trip. Following his appearance in the Fall 2026 campaign, Beckham continues his partnership with the brand through a wardrobe of worn-in denim, Western plaids and practical outerwear.

The concept reflects Beckham’s preference for casual clothing and the experiences that accompany time on the road. Music, good company and a wardrobe suited to changing temperatures provide the inspiration for the season.

“A road trip is all about that feeling of freedom,” Beckham explains. “There’s nothing better than getting out with great music and good company. This collection reflects elements of my style – Western plaids, worn-in denim and a classic white tee. Everything feels easy and relaxed, which is the way I like it.”

Denim provides the foundation of the Tommy Jeans winter collection, with lived-in washes bringing a worn appearance to classic jeans and jackets. These familiar pieces form the starting point for looks that incorporate heavier textures and practical layers.

The collection introduces workwear overshirts and padded outerwear designed for colder temperatures. Jean jackets remain a central part of the assortment, continuing the brand’s focus on everyday denim and its place within American casual clothing.

Checkered shirts bring Western influences into the wardrobe, while quilted jackets provide additional insulation. The selection also features brushed teddy materials and colourful knitwear, introducing warmer options for winter dressing.

Biker boots complete the seasonal looks, extending the American road trip references into footwear. Graphic T-shirts offer a casual foundation for the collection, with the classic white tee remaining an important element of Beckham’s preferred style.

Tommy Hilfiger connects the campaign concept with Beckham’s personality and interpretation of American fashion. “Romeo puts his own twist on a great American tradition, bringing his personality and style to this campaign,” Hilfiger says.

The designer points to denim, plaid fabrics and preppy outerwear as defining elements of the Winter 2026 collection. These references continue the brand’s longstanding exploration of American casualwear through practical garments and recognisable styling.

For Beckham, the collection provides another opportunity to develop his relationship with Tommy Hilfiger. His participation follows the Fall 2026 campaign and his appearance on the Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2027 runway during New York Fashion Week.

The brand presented that collection at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, introducing a new interpretation of modern prep. Beckham’s runway appearance extended his involvement with the label beyond campaign photography.

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The Tommy Jeans Winter 2026 collection will be available throughout the season online, Tommy Hilfiger stores worldwide and selected retail partners.