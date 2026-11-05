Tommy Hilfiger Celebrates the Holidays With Travis Kelce and Friends

Tommy Hilfiger brings together leading names from sports and entertainment for its Winter 2026 campaign, exploring the personal traditions that define the holiday season. Featuring Travis Kelce, Arón Piper, Florian Wirtz, Dominik Szoboszlai, Jérémy Jacquet and Josh Hart, the campaign invites each personality to share how they spend the festive period, from family gatherings and favourite meals to music and outdoor activities.

The concept focuses on the idea that everyone approaches the holidays differently. For some, the season revolves around family traditions and time at home, while others look forward to outdoor activities and familiar rituals. Tommy Hilfiger uses these individual stories to introduce the personalities behind its international group of ambassadors, placing their experiences alongside the Winter 2026 collection.

Travis Kelce discusses his excitement about spending his first holiday season as a married man. The athlete looks forward to continuing family traditions while introducing new ones, explaining that Christmas officially begins for him when the tree goes up. His holiday plans also reflect his appreciation for the comfort of home following the intensity of an evening game.

Spanish actor Arón Piper takes a different approach, travelling to northern Spain for an outdoor winter swim. His preferred activity introduces an adventurous element to the campaign’s collection of festive experiences.

Florian Wirtz shares a more familiar family ritual, describing how he and his sister compete for control of the music during holiday gatherings. His fellow footballer Jérémy Jacquet brings music from Guadeloupe into his festive traditions, introducing another personal connection to the season.

Basketball player Josh Hart focuses on food, naming goat curry among the dishes that form part of his holiday experience. The stories offer different perspectives on the rituals that participants associate with this time of year.

The Tommy Hilfiger Winter 2026 collection introduces cold-weather clothing through wool outerwear, cable-knit sweaters and layered outfits. The campaign presents these pieces through the individual wardrobes of its male ambassadors.

Kelce wears a wool work jacket, a design that also appears on Josh Hart. The outerwear piece draws on the brand’s approach to practical winter dressing, with its familiar workwear shape providing a foundation for seasonal outfits.

Wirtz wears one of the collection’s featured sweaters, while Dominik Szoboszlai chooses a lambswool cable-knit design in warm tones. Jacquet combines a knitted polo with a striped top, introducing colour and texture through layered knitwear.

Piper completes his outfit with a lambswool cable-knit zip cardigan and an all-denim look. His styling provides another interpretation of the collection’s winter wardrobe, placing traditional knitwear alongside denim.

Discover Full Campaign on DSCENE

Tommy Hilfiger describes family as an important influence on his brand and sees the campaign as an opportunity to introduce a more personal side of its ambassadors. The Winter 2026 collection is available online, the brand’s stores worldwide and selected retail partners, while new campaign videos will appear weekly throughout the holiday season.