HOKA x MARNI Clifton 11 Launches in Three Colors November 12

HOKA and MARNI are following their 2025 debut with a second footwear collaboration, this time built around the Clifton 11. The Clifton MARNI arrives in Orange, White and Black, pairing the daily trainer’s cushioning and construction with a custom plaid sockliner, metal lace dubrae and reflective details.

The Clifton gives the collaborators a daily running shoe as their starting point. An engineered mesh upper sits above a compression-molded EVA foam midsole, with HOKA’s MetaRocker and rearfoot-focused Active Foot Frame completing the foundation. These components carry the comfort and smooth ride associated with the Clifton into the collaboration. MARNI develops its treatment through the surfaces, hardware and smaller details of that construction.

Metal lace dubrae add hardware to the fastening system, while reflective details and a 3D silicone print introduce different finishes across the exterior. Inside, a custom plaid sockliner carries the pattern into a part of the shoe that becomes visible when the wearer takes it off.

Each pair also comes with two additional sets of laces, allowing wearers to change how they style the shoe. That choice follows the collection’s focus on personal style, giving the fastening system a role in the overall look. Orange, White and Black provide three starting points for the design, with the additional laces offering another way to adjust the finished pair.

The campaign, “Every Day Is a Marathon,” puts the trainers into the routines of daily life. Early starts lead into time spent in offices, studios and city streets. Those settings bring the campaign’s marathon idea into focus, following people through the activities that fill their days and placing the collaboration’s running foundation within everyday wardrobes.

Thomas Cykana, HOKA’s Senior Director of Global Collaborations & Partnerships, said the success of the first release encouraged the brands to work together again on the Clifton franchise. He pointed to MARNI’s irreverent approach and Meryll Rogge’s work at the house, including her use of its recognizable design cues. The second collection continues that relationship through a familiar HOKA model, with MARNI’s treatment concentrated in texture, pattern and hardware.

The HOKA x MARNI Clifton 11 launches on November 12, 2026, at MARNI.com and MARNI stores globally. Availability expands to HOKA.com and select global retailers on November 13. All three colorways retail for $275 USD.