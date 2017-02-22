MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Jonathan Bellini by Reza Norifarahani
Brazilian model Jonathan Bellini updates his portfolio with MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Reza Norifarahani. Makeup is work of beauty artist Shidnoush Bashang.
For the series Jonathan is wearing selected looks from the likes of Diesel, Acne, Schott NYC (Perfecto 618), Calvin Klein, Levi’s, and Tom Ford. See more of the shoot bellow:
Photographer Reza Norifarahani – norifarahani.com
Make-up: Shidnoush Bashang
Model Jonathan Bellini (Wilhelmina Models, Next London, Sight Management Studio, Modelwerk, Way Model Management)