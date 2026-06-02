Marine Serre and Under Armour launch their first capsule collection, bringing the French fashion house into Under Armour’s 30th anniversary year. The project looks to the athletic brand’s 2000s archive, with HeatGear, the baselayer, and the late-2000s UA Proto Speed II guiding the collection. Campaign talent Mathis Chevalier appears in the launch, connecting the visual direction to the body, movement, and the physical structure of performance.

The capsule starts with the baselayer, one of Under Armour’s defining products. The garment sits closest to the body, which gives the collaboration a direct link to training, repetition, and athletic discipline.

Marine Serre also brings personal history to the project. Before launching her fashion house, she competed as a professional tennis player. That background gives the collaboration a clear sense of physical knowledge, from the way a garment moves to the way it supports the body during action.

For Marine Serre, the baselayer also connects to the house’s Second Skin, the Moon-patterned layer that has become one of its key design codes. The collaboration places that idea next to Under Armour’s own origin story, where the baselayer shaped the brand from the start.

“Sport has always been part of my life. With Under Armour, I wanted to explore the beauty of movement through pieces that combine performance, precision, and beauty – starting from the baselayer, the closest element to the body and to the athlete’s experience,” said Marine Serre, Founder and Creative Director.

The design direction stays graphic and direct. Marine Serre and Under Armour use lean lines, black-and-white contrast, and HeatGear fabric to give the capsule a clean athletic structure. A bespoke print brings Marine Serre’s Moon together with the Under Armour heartbeat logo, creating a shared mark across the collection.

Footwear brings the archive into sharper view. The UA Proto Speed II returns for the first time since the late 2000s, giving the capsule a sneaker with a direct link to Under Armour history. Marine Serre and Under Armour update the model through a layered textile base, sculptural leather paneling, and a silicone co-branded logo on the toe and vamp.

Yuron White, SVP, GM of Sportswear and Collabs at Under Armour, describes the collaboration through repetition and execution. “Whether in training or in design, progress comes from deliberate repetition and purposeful execution,” he said. “Beginning with the baselayer felt instinctive. It’s where that process exists closest to the body – and where our two perspectives meet with clarity and authenticity.”

The limited-edition capsule launches on Marine Serre website, at select Marine Serre retail locations, and through a Paris pop-up from June 5 to 7. A wider global launch follows later this summer on Under Armour website.