Xavier Serrano for Giorgio Armani Beauty’s Latest Acqua Di Gio

Spanish model Xavier Serrano is the face of Giorgio Armani Beauty’s new summer editorial for Acqua Di Gio Eau De Toilette, one of the house’s most enduring and commercially successful fragrances. Shot against an open sky and deep blue sea, the images place Serrano at the center of the scent’s long-established visual language: salt air, sun, and a certain Mediterranean ease that Armani has returned to since the fragrance’s debut in 1996. The still life component, featuring the bottle alongside a Kodak Ektar H35 half-frame camera on a striped canvas surface, extends that mood into something more personal and analog, a quiet nod to memory and summer ritual.

The casting works precisely because Serrano carries that register naturally. Born in Barcelona and represented globally through a network that spans four continents, he has steadily built a profile that bridges commercial campaigns and editorial prestige. His mother agency, Uno Models in Barcelona, placed him early, and his international career has since expanded through Soul Artist Management in New York, Select Model Management in Paris, Dominique Models in Brussels, Modelwerk in Hamburg, and CDU Models in Tokyo. It is the kind of infrastructure that major fragrance campaigns require, allowing a brand like Armani to move fluidly across markets without losing visual consistency. Serrano‘s presence on the international circuit has grown considerably over recent seasons, and this campaign marks one of his highest-profile placements to date.

Acqua Di Gio Eau De Toilette is built around bergamot, neroli, and marine accord, with a dry-down of cedarwood and patchouli that keeps it grounded without losing its aquatic lift. It remains one of the best-selling men’s fragrances globally, and the brand has consistently refreshed its campaign talent to keep the visual identity current without abandoning its coastal, elemental mood. Serrano‘s casting continues that logic, bringing a new generation of audience to a fragrance that does not need reinvention, only the right face.