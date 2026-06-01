PSG’s Ousmane Dembélé Joins ZEGNA as Global Brand Ambassador

ZEGNA has named Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé as its new Global Brand Ambassador, marking a new phase in the footballer’s relationship with the Italian house. The appointment follows years of collaboration between Dembélé and ZEGNA and arrives ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

ZEGNA frames the partnership around determination, resilience, and respect for fair play. Those qualities define Dembélé’s presence on and off the pitch, where his career has connected technical skill with discipline and team focus. His appointment also arrives ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final, where Paris Saint-Germain will compete for a second title.

At 29, Dembélé has built one of the strongest records among footballers of his generation. His career began at Rennes before he joined Borussia Dortmund, then Barcelona, and later Paris Saint-Germain in 2023. Since arriving at PSG, he has helped the club achieve a historic treble with the Ligue 1 title, the French Cup, and the UEFA Champions League.

Dembélé’s individual honors also connect directly to his relationship with ZEGNA. He won the 2025 Ballon d’Or and received the French Ligue 1 Best Football Player Award at the UNFP Trophy ceremony in both 2025 and 2026. On all three occasions, he wore custom ZEGNA, turning each appearance into a public marker of the partnership before the official ambassador announcement.

The appointment gives ZEGNA a football figure with global recognition and a clear personal connection to the brand. Dembélé brings the profile of a player who has competed at some of Europe’s biggest clubs, contributed to PSG’s recent success, and earned major individual awards.

“I am so happy to officially join the ZEGNA family as an ambassador. For me, the clothes tell a story that echoes the game: collective effort, precision, and a passion for excellence. I always feel my best when I am wearing ZEGNA,” said Ousmane Dembélé.