Supreme and Jordan Present Full Apparel Drop for Spring 2026

Supreme and Jordan return for Spring 2026 with an apparel drop that centers on outerwear, court pieces, and coordinated sportswear. The collection keeps footwear out of the picture and directs attention toward a compact clothing lineup shaped by basketball, team uniforms, and Supreme’s New York streetwear language. The release includes a Hooded Leather Jacket, Track Jacket, Jersey, Hooded Sweatshirt, Track Pant, and Basketball Short, with each item carrying references from both brands.

The Hooded Leather Jacket leads the collection with the strongest presence. Supreme and Jordan place Michael Jordan’s number 23 across the back, while Supreme branding runs down the sleeve. The jacket draws from varsity and motorsport silhouettes, giving the piece a heavier outerwear character within a warm-weather release. A quilted satin lining finishes the interior and gives the leather construction a more considered feel.

The rest of the collection builds around athletic staples. The Track Jacket and Track Pant create a matching set with a warm-up feel, while the Hooded Sweatshirt adds a relaxed layer to the drop. The Jersey and Basketball Short bring the release closest to the court, using familiar sports shapes to connect the project directly to Jordan’s basketball identity.

Black and University Red appear across key pieces, linking the drop to Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls era. Supreme and Jordan also introduce Celestine Blue and Fire Pink, giving the release brighter options for the season.

The Supreme x Jordan Spring 2026 collection releases through Supreme on June 4. Asia receives the collection on June 6. The drop brings the two brands back together through apparel, placing the focus on leather outerwear, matching tracksuit pieces, hooded layers, and basketball silhouettes.