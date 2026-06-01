in Advertising Campaigns, Nike, Spring Summer 2026 Campaign, Supreme

Supreme and Jordan Present Full Apparel Drop for Spring 2026

The collection shifts the focus to clothing with outerwear, warm-up pieces, and court-ready staples.

Supreme x Jordan Spring 2026
Courtesy of Supreme

Supreme and Jordan return for Spring 2026 with an apparel drop that centers on outerwear, court pieces, and coordinated sportswear. The collection keeps footwear out of the picture and directs attention toward a compact clothing lineup shaped by basketball, team uniforms, and Supreme’s New York streetwear language. The release includes a Hooded Leather Jacket, Track Jacket, Jersey, Hooded Sweatshirt, Track Pant, and Basketball Short, with each item carrying references from both brands.

SPRING SUMMER 2026

The Hooded Leather Jacket leads the collection with the strongest presence. Supreme and Jordan place Michael Jordan’s number 23 across the back, while Supreme branding runs down the sleeve. The jacket draws from varsity and motorsport silhouettes, giving the piece a heavier outerwear character within a warm-weather release. A quilted satin lining finishes the interior and gives the leather construction a more considered feel.

Supreme x Jordan Spring 2026
Courtesy of Supreme

The rest of the collection builds around athletic staples. The Track Jacket and Track Pant create a matching set with a warm-up feel, while the Hooded Sweatshirt adds a relaxed layer to the drop. The Jersey and Basketball Short bring the release closest to the court, using familiar sports shapes to connect the project directly to Jordan’s basketball identity.

Black and University Red appear across key pieces, linking the drop to Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls era. Supreme and Jordan also introduce Celestine Blue and Fire Pink, giving the release brighter options for the season.

Courtesy of Supreme
Courtesy of Supreme

The Supreme x Jordan Spring 2026 collection releases through Supreme on June 4. Asia receives the collection on June 6. The drop brings the two brands back together through apparel, placing the focus on leather outerwear, matching tracksuit pieces, hooded layers, and basketball silhouettes.

collaborationscollectionsjordan brandMenswearss26supreme

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Written by Jana Kostic

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