The handsome Wilfred Huang (FIRST London, URBAN Milan, Primo HK) stars in The Bolshoi story captured and styled for FACTORY Fanzine‘s Wardrobe Test edition by fashion photographer Baldovino Barani. For the session Wilfred was styled in looks from Rufskin, Adidas, Umbro, Nike, Loewe, Raf Simons, Capezio, Calvin Klein and Fila. Grooming using Tom Ford For Men.





For more of Baldovino’s work log on to: baldovinobarani.com