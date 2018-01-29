LUC DEFONT-SAVIARD Is The Face Of ISABEL MARANT

- Home
Breakthrough star on the modelling scene LUC DEFONT-SAVIARD lands the campaign of ISABEL MARANT menswear shot for the Spring Summer 2018 collection. Luc who is represented by SUCCESS Models agency in Paris is posing in front of the lens of JUERGEN TELLER.
In charge of the styling for Marant’s menswear campaign was Fashion Stylist Géraldine Saglio.
All Images courtesy of Isabel Marant
