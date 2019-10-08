in Advertising Campaigns, Entertainment, Men's Fragrance, Videos

Ed Skrein is the Face of Carolina Herrera Bad Boy Fragrance

Billy Kidd captured Carolina Herrera Bad Boy 2019 campaign starring Ed Skrein

Ed Skrein
© Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera presented their new masculine fragrance Bad Boy with the campaign featuring actor Ed Skrein joined by supermodel, and the face of Carolina Herrera’s Good Girl, Karlie Kloss. In charge of photography was Billy Kidd.

The campaign revamps the legendary tale of the rebel: starring Ed Skrein, the film explores the myth with glamour and irreverence, sensibility and energy. He perfectly embodies the essence of the famous motto “It’s so good to be bad”.

Photography © Billy Kidd for Carolina Herrera

