Milli Point Two Teams Up with Lil Yachty for FW25

Los Angeles-based label Milli Point Two, founded by Croatian designers Anthea Bebek and Tomislav Trcak, is making waves with its bold and eclectic fashion sensibilities. Known for fusing traditional Italian craftsmanship with oversized, out-of-the-box designs, the brand has quickly become a favorite among musicians and athletes. Now, as it gears up for its Fall/Winter 2025 collection, Milli Point Two has teamed up with rapper and creative visionary Lil Yachty to front and direct the latest campaign, blending the artist’s unique style with the brand’s aesthetic.

The campaign’s concept, as outlined by Milli Point Two, centers around capturing both Yachty and the brand in their most authentic forms. Shot in various locations across New York City, a place that resonates with Yachty, the campaign showcases his full creative control. For the shoot, Yachty styled himself in three distinct looks from the brand’s new “Day Two – Star-studded Misfire” collection, emphasizing the synergy between his personal style and Milli Point Two’s avant-garde vision.

The first look showcases Yachty in an all-lambskin uniform inspired by traditional law enforcement outfits, complete with the Fluxweave trousers and Doubley blouson jacket in a vibrant blue. The boldness of this look is complemented by its sharp tailoring, giving Yachty a commanding, yet effortlessly cool presence. The second look is a more polished affair, with Yachty sporting the wool Ringster Pants, a crisp ivory Umpire sports jacket, and a Tomo T-shirt underneath. This outfit bridges the gap between streetwear and formal tailoring, offering a refined yet relaxed approach.

In the third and final look, Yachty swaps into a more casual ensemble, featuring the all-leather Jayrunner pants paired with the Tomo tee. This athleisure-inspired outfit, with its laid-back vibe, completes the narrative of the campaign, showcasing the versatility of the collection and Yachty’s ability to effortlessly move between different styles. Each look in the campaign speaks to the brand’s creative ethos: the balance of high fashion, comfort, and bold expression.

As part of the release, the pieces seen in the campaign will be available for purchase starting January 7 on the Milli Point Two website, with additional items from the collection offered at the brand’s flagship store in Los Angeles.

Milli Point Two’s partnership with Lil Yachty is a fitting representation of the label’s vision: a blend of high-end craftsmanship with street-level authenticity. The collaboration further solidifies Milli Point Two as a brand that is both fashion-forward and connected to the pulse of youth culture.