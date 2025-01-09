in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: New Faces New Stories by Georges Dobrev

Photographer Georges Dobrev teams up with promising models for the latest MMSCENE exclusive story.

Photographer Georges Dobrev presents New Faces New Stories, a MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive that introduces a dynamic lineup of emerging talents. The featured models include Alexandre Dary, Calliste, Elio Prochain, Gaspard Hermenault, and Nilo from M Management, alongside Elie from Rockmen, Zack from Ph1Models, and Arthur.

The project is supported by Lia Ch, whose role as assistant ensured a smooth production process and impeccable attention to detail. Discover more of our exclusive story:

Photographer: Georges Dobrev
Models: 
   Alexandre Dary / M Management 
   Calliste / M Management
   Elio Prochain / M Management 
   Gaspard Hermenault / M management 
   Nilo / M Management 
   Elie / Rockmen 
   Zack / Ph1Models 
   Arthur 
Assistant: Lia Ch

