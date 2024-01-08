Dornan Joins LOEWE as Brand Ambassador

LOEWE, a luxury fashion house, has made a resounding announcement in both the fashion and entertainment spheres by naming Jamie Dornan as their newest Global Brand Ambassador. Renowned for his critically acclaimed roles in film and television, Dornan now adds this prestigious position to his repertoire.

Dornan’s engagement with LOEWE is not a recent development. He has already appeared in several of the brand’s campaigns, demonstrating his adaptability and charm that extends beyond his on-screen performances into the realm of high fashion. Notably, he was featured in LOEWE’s Fall Winter 2023 Campaign. This new role signifies a more profound commitment, positioning Dornan as the global face of LOEWE.

A major aspect of this partnership is the eagerly awaited SS24 men’s collection campaign. Captured by the lens of David Sims, known for his creative and innovative approach in fashion photography, this campaign is set to be a feast for the eyes. Scheduled to debut on January 12, it aims to present Dornan in a new light and further endorce his image as a style icon.