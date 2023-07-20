Omar Apollo & Jamie Dornan Model Loewe Fall Winter 2023 Looks

Fashion house LOEWE unveiled its Fall Winter 2023 Men’s campaign captured by photographer David Sims. The campaign uses the psychology of nonverbal communication technique to present an ambiguous reality. It explores the potential of the gaze and body language to convey emotions and sensations while staying true to LOEWE‘s minimalistic look.

Only a few components take center stage in these powerful images: the singer and songwriter Omar Apollo, Golden Globe nominee Jamie Dornan, the intriguing clothes they wear, and a selection of symbolic objects. The scenes are set in hazy ambiances that provide a sense of spatial volume while hiding fine details with rubbery sheets that act as screens. The garments and accessories’ textiles, such as velvet, leather, and felt, are clearly shown, exuding an almost tactile allure.

The compositions possess an air of surrealism, evocative of traditional allegoric paintings. In group images, three models with copper and paper wings rest their arms on a table while striking Renaissance-inspired poses, alluding subtly to timeless artistry.

These intriguing images pay homage to artist Julien Nguyen, whose work inspired the collection, completing a cycle of aesthetic references. Bags and shoes, such as the Puzzle Fold tote, Terra Chelsea boots, and derbies, are depicted with stark simplicity in the still life photographs, emphasizing their sculptural and textural aspects.

The overall composition of the Loewe Fall Winter 2023 campaign establishes a connection with the women’s campaign by transforming the concept of reduction into unsettling and thought-provoking imagery.