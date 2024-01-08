Song Weilong Covers WSJ. Men’s Style China January 2024 Issue

Actor Song Weilong takes the cover story of WSJ. Men’s Style China Magazine‘s January 2024 edition lensed by fashion photograher Xiao Gang. In charge of styling was Wu Jiacheng, with art direction from Ji Chang, and production by Xiao Xue. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Liu Shikun.

Born on March 25, 1999, in Dalian, Liaoning, Song Weilong is known for his work as an actor and model. Song Weilong’s passion for classic martial arts began at the age of nine, inspired by Jet Li’s action movie “The New Legend of Shaolin.” This early interest led him to learn wushu in junior high and later attend the Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School in Henan Province.

Song’s entry into the entertainment world was in 2015 when he signed with Yu Zheng Studio. He quickly gained public attention with appearances on popular variety shows like “Run for Time” and “Day Day Up.” In 2016, Song made his acting debut in the fantasy drama “Demon Girl II.” His role in this series was the start of a string of successful projects, which included the Chinese-South Korean production “Catman” and the youth film “Passage of My Youth.”

2017 saw Song’s starring role in the fantasy romance drama “Long For You,” which was well-received. His performance in the youth melodrama “Beautiful Reborn Flower” further demonstrated his acting skills. Song’s career reached new heights in 2018 with roles in the historical drama “Untouchable Lovers” and the sci-fi adventure film “Dream Breaker.”

2019 was a significant year for Song as he starred in the youth romance film “Love The Way You Are,” earning him the Best New Actor award at the China Movie Channel Media Awards. He was also recognized in Forbes China’s 30 Under 30 Asia 2019 list, reflecting his growing influence in the industry.

Song’s major success came in 2020 with the romantic comedy drama “Find Yourself,” where he starred alongside Victoria Song. The series’ popularity led to a rise in Song’s fame. He continued this success with roles in “In a Class of Her Own” and the family drama “Go Ahead.”

Apart from his acting career, Song is actively involved in philanthropy. He served as a youth ambassador for the “Green Bicycle Tour” charity event in 2016. Weilong has also made an impact in the fashion industry, representing luxury brands like Burberry, and Emporio Armani.

Photography © Xiao Gang for WSJ. Men’s Style China

