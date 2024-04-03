in Advertising Campaigns, Nike, Sportswear

Nike x MMW Yoga Collection Campaign Featuring Ja Morant

Nike and Matthew M. Williams have unveiled a set of campaign photos featuring the new yoga collection on Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant

Nike MMW Yoga Collection featuring Ja Morant / Photography © Matthew M. Williams for Nike x MMV Yoga Collection

Following the Nike x Matthew M. Williams Yoga Collection‘s successful launch, the two have unveiled a set of campaign photos featuring the new collection on Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. The professional basketball player can be seen wearing the Air Force 1 MMW sneaker and pieces from the new collection in the photos, which have been shared on the social media accounts of all three parties.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Nike (@nike)

Apart from the fact that the clothing is not so visible in the pictures, the only details we have regarding the Ja Morant Nike x MMW Campaign and collection are the words “Engineered for performance, refined for comfort” and the collection’s April 4th launch date.

Nike MMW Yoga Collection Ja Morant
Nike MMW Yoga Collection featuring Ja Morant / Photography © Matthew M. Williams for Nike x MMV Yoga Collection

RELATED: Matthew M. Williams Redefines Yoga Wear with Nike

Nike MMW Yoga Collection Ja Morant
Photography © Matthew M. Williams for Nike x MMV Yoga Collection

campaignja morantmatthew m williamsNIKE

