Nike x MMW Yoga Collection Campaign Featuring Ja Morant

Following the Nike x Matthew M. Williams Yoga Collection‘s successful launch, the two have unveiled a set of campaign photos featuring the new collection on Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. The professional basketball player can be seen wearing the Air Force 1 MMW sneaker and pieces from the new collection in the photos, which have been shared on the social media accounts of all three parties.

Apart from the fact that the clothing is not so visible in the pictures, the only details we have regarding the Ja Morant Nike x MMW Campaign and collection are the words “Engineered for performance, refined for comfort” and the collection’s April 4th launch date.