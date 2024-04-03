Cillian Murphy and Anne Hathaway are Versace 2024 Icons

Versace unveiled their Icons 2024 Campaign, one that pairs the apparel with well-known figures that epitomize the values of the brand. It captures these modern acting greats as Versace Icons, with Anne Hathaway and Cillian Murphy in the forefront, giving off strength, sophistication, and classic styles. Mert & Marcus captured the campaign, which features a sequence of strong and intimate pictures of Hathaway and Murphy.

This campaign is a celebration of flair and self-expression. Versace classics like the Medusa and Barocco prints are balanced with cutting-edge design in this collection, which highlights the brand’s dedication to quality. Each piece appeals to a sense of originality and self-expression, from the feminine dresses that adapt from day to tailored men’s jackets with metal Medusa Biggie accents. One of the main themes is the use of leather in conjunction with the redesigned denim items marked by the metal Medusa ’95.

“Collaborating with Donatella – from sharing image references to selecting the music of Fountains D.C. for the video – resulted in a campaign that reflects who I am. The collection of well cut empowering designs made from great fabric suits me perfectly” said Cillian Murphy about the collaboration.

