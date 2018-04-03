Leo Vlasic by Danilo Pavlovic for Men’s Health Srbija

Leo Vlasic at Premier Model Management teams up with fashion photographer Danilo Pavlovic for the style pages of Men’s Health Srbija April 2018 edition. In charge of styling was Katarina Djoric, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Sean Suen, 22/4 Hommes Femmes, Hed Mayner, Brachmann, Icosae, Editions M. R.





