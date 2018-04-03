Eli Epperson is the Face of Sacai Spring Summer 2018 Collection

Discover Sacai‘s Spring Summer 2018 menswear campaign featuring the handsome Eli Epperson (Next Management) captured by fashion photographer Craig McDean. Styling is work of Karl Templer, with casting direction from Michelle Lee. In charge of beauty were makeup artist Diane Kendal, hair stylist Guido Palau, and manicurist Yuko Tsuchihashi.





