WE ARE THE SOLUTION: M MANAGEMENT x NO MORE PLASTIC

Fashion agency M MANAGEMENT teams up with NO MORE PLASTIC for their Fall Winter 2019.20 WE ARE THE SOLUTION men’s show package, that features over 30 models ready for the upcoming Paris Fashion Week. M MANAGEMENT will also provide 7 solutions to avoid everyday plastics.

“Every year, the amount of plastic produced around the world is roughly the same as the entire weight of humanity. 91% of this plastic is not recycled. 8 million metric tons of plastic ends up in the ocean each year. If nothing changes, there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean by 2050.“

Discover show cards bellow:





Images courtesy of M Management – www.metropolitanmodels.com

