Valentino Spring 2021 Couture Collection

Valentino presented Spring Summer 2021 Haute Couture collection during Paris Digital Couture Fashion Week. Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli juxtaposed the handmade processes of Haute Couture craftsmanship with digital renderings, through collaboration with Massive Attack founder and artist, Robert Del Naja.

The rituals, the process, and the values of Couture are timeless. They celebrate the human: the mind that conceives and the hand that creates and gives value. Through a work process that sits above time, they produce timeless objects molded on the individual. Time as a code and a value, to reset and reprogrammed in a Couture of today that updates classic rituals and processes through garments designed to express oneself, as anyone desires. Women, men: naturally, smoothly. A wardrobe that draws and opens up possibilities. – from Valentino.

