Jonas Glöer & Samer Rahma Star in Salvatore Ferragamo SS21 Film

Models Jonas Glöer and Samer Rahma team up with Anok Yai, Mariacarla Boscono, and Maggie Cheng for Salvatore Ferragamo‘s Spring Summer 2021 video campaign directed by Oscar-nominated film maker Luca Guadagnino. The fashion film Life In Technicolor, set in the streets of Milan, was inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s movies. The campaign fuses brand’s heritage of artistic artisanship with technical innovation. The story of SS21 collection, that was homage to both Hollywood and the city of Milan, is a masterpiece of suspenseful refinement.

Luca and I spent several hours going through the film we made for this collection frame by frame. It was a fascinating process that reminded me of pulling apart a made garment or vintage shoe to discover the secrets of its construction. What we discovered was that the stills – when we found the perfect moments of light, angle and focus – invited you to dwell on the qualities we’d worked to explore in the film; the texture and boldness of the collection, the interplay of the aesthetics between the construction of the accessories and the architecture of Milan, the impact of the Technicolor palette, and the mystery of the characters’ motives. We hope this portfolio will entice the onlooker to imagine themselves in this suspensefully chic milieu – and to see themselves wearing Ferragamo as the stars of their own intriguing life stories – Paul Andrew

