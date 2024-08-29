The upcoming 1017 ALYX 9SM New Season Collection, crafted by Matthew M Williams, showcases a modern interpretation of minimalism with a strong emphasis on practicality. This collection stands out for its clean lines and craftsmanship, prioritizing both durability and comfort. Utilizing top-notch materials, it includes heavyweight fleece for sweats and hoodies, light jersey for t-shirts, and pique cotton for polos.

The design approach of the 1017 ALYX 9SM New Season Collection focuses on a palette of soft, tonal colors, complemented by discreet logo embroideries and garment dye techniques, adding subtle but sophisticated details. To meet the varied tastes of today’s fashion enthusiasts, the collection offers a selection of silhouettes, including boxy, oversized, and regular fits. Practical elements, such as thoughtfully placed pockets and ergonomic cuts, enhance the functionality of each piece, making them suitable for everyday use.

1017 ALYX 9SM, founded by Matthew M. Williams in 2015, blends high-quality materials with a subversive, modern aesthetic influenced by Williams’ Californian upbringing and New York City culture. The brand has made a name for itself by integrating advanced technical fabrics with industrial-inspired accessories, most notably the signature rollercoaster buckle, which has become a hallmark of its design. 1017 ALYX 9SM showcases a minimalist yet utilitarian approach, often characterized by its monochrome color palette and innovative garment dye techniques. The brand’s commitment to sustainability and craftsmanship has led to various collaborations with names such as Nike, Moncler, and Dior

This release is a milestone as 1017 ALYX 9SM nears its 10th anniversary, reflecting the brand’s evolution and commitment to urban aesthetics and luxury. Launching on September 5, 2024, the collection will be available for purchase on alyxstudio.com.