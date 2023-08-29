Discover Bottega Veneta Winter 2023 Collection

Bottega Veneta Winter 23 campaign captures the essence of dynamic characters on the move. In a captivating visual narrative, photographers Malick Bodian, Louise and Maria Thornfeldt, Sander Muylaert captured the models gracefully traversing the charming entryways and unassuming streets of Milan. Complementing the stunning stills, Massimiliano Bomba‘s film further immerses us in the captivating world of these individuals as they navigate the bustling cityscape.

Bottega Veneta’s home country, Italy, is celebrated through the backdrops of stunning architectural spaces that exude beauty, subtlety, and often go unnoticed. These spaces pay homage to Italy’s rich design history.

Similar to the collection’s emphasis on flawlessly crafted timeless essentials, these architectural spaces are created to seamlessly integrate into one’s daily routine.

The lineup of models include Badhiel Lony, Chu Wong, Dara Gueye, Emma Balfour, Flavie Sammartano, Heather Diamond Strongarm, Lara Menzes, Liu Wen, Paola Manes, Silas De Maat, Tim Piglowski, Tommaso Zana, Walid Fiher.