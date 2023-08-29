Louis Vuitton X Dan Carter: Unveiling the Malle Vestiaire

In an iconic collaboration with rugby superstar Dan Carter, Louis Vuitton introduces its premier Malle Vestiaire, a sophisticated wardrobe trunk. Crafted meticulously at the esteemed Maison workshops, this bespoke creation is designed specifically to house Carter’s invaluable sports gear and cherished memorabilia.

Tapping into Louis Vuitton’s rich 160-year legacy in trunk craftsmanship, the trunk boasts superior wood quality, wrapped in the Maison’s signature black-and-silver Monogram Eclipse canvas. It features metallic fixtures reminiscent of the brand’s historic trunks. The exterior, with shades echoing the New Zealand rugby team, proudly displays unique logos and numbers related to Carter, notably “DC10” – his jersey number, and “1598”, marking his international rugby points.

Inside the trunk, a blend of microfiber and athletic-inspired fabric encases an array of Carter’s most treasured items from his illustrious career: his World Rugby Player of the Year titles, Rugby World Cup medals, milestone jerseys, the boots marking his retirement and a special World Cup, his book “The Art of Winning”, and a distinct Louis Vuitton rugby ball from their 2019 partnership.

“On the occasion of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, we wanted to create an extra-special object. This Malle Vestiaire holds all the memorabilia that symbolise the amazing memories I have of playing professional rugby, while also paying tribute to Louis Vuitton’s renowned Art of Travel. I really can’t think of a better way for them to be displayed than in this beautiful trunk.” – says Dan Carter.

The trunk’s design is further accentuated with five microfiber-lined drawers with pristine white leather grips. A spacious compartment, adorned with woven cotton straps, pays homage to the brand’s iconic designs, especially the renowned Secrétaire Linge.