Go Backstage at ETRO Menswear Fall Winter 2021 Runway Show

ETRO Menswear Fall Winter 2021 Runway show took place during the ongoing Milano Fashion Week – see the action behind the scenes:

Images courtesy of ©ETRO

ETRO Menswear Fall Winter 2021 collection was presented with a runway show in Milan during the Milano Moda Uomo. However, unlike previous seasons, ETRO has opted for a no audience show obeying the strict covid19 restrictions in Milan and throughout Europe. 

The collection by Menswear Creative Director Kean Etro features a new outlook on menswear from the brand, mixing in the prints and tailoring synonymous to the label’s aesthetic with a refreshing touch of streetwear. 

ETRO is one of the few fashion houses who in 2020 with strict precautions managed to invite audience to their show even when facing criticism. However, the runway for the Fall Winter 2021 collection also came with a message of freedom from the fashion house. 

Models have finished the runway finale stepping outside, hopefully something all of us will be able to do freely without any restrictions by the time Fall Winter 2021 comes up on our calendars. 

Discover all the backstage action from ETRO Menswear Fall Winter 2021 runway show in our gallery: 

