Damiano David Joins Diesel as Global Male Ambassador

Diesel proudly announces that Damiano David, lead vocalist of the rock band Måneskin, has been appointed as the brand’s inaugural global male ambassador. Recognized for his electrifying stage presence, powerful voice, and unique fashion sense, Damiano epitomizes the Diesel man with his rebellious spirit, dedication to freedom, and commitment to inclusivity.

As Diesel’s male ambassador, Damiano will extend the brand’s deep-rooted connection to innovative music while embodying a modern take on masculinity and gender liberation. His role underscores Diesel’s dedication to breaking barriers and celebrating diversity.

Damiano made a striking debut with Diesel in May at the 2024 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, donning a custom Diesel outfit crafted by Glenn Martens. This standout moment marked the beginning of a dynamic collaboration between the rock star and the brand.

This ambassadorship launches a creative alliance that includes an upcoming genderless capsule collection, co-designed by Damiano and Glenn Martens, scheduled for release later this year. The collection aims to capture the bold and visionary essence of both Damiano David and Diesel, reinforcing their collective vision for the future of fashion.