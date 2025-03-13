The Houseguests: Diesel Spring Summer 2025 Campaign

Diesel Spring Summer 2025 campaign, The Houseguests, throws a group of strangers into a house where nothing stays private. Creative Director Glenn Martens and Art Director Christopher Simmonds craft a surreal environment where every move, outfit, and interaction unfolds under constant surveillance. Inspired by a 1994 Diesel campaign that depicted an eclectic living room scene, this version dials up the unpredictability, pushing fashion into absurdity. Photographed by Frank Le Bon, the campaign transforms a shared space into an exaggerated reality, where the only rule is that someone is always watching.

Inside, an eccentric mix of housemates, dressed in Diesel’s latest collection, turn everyday moments into chaotic performances. Some form alliances, others start rivalries, and a few stir trouble just to test the limits. The campaign revels in irony, questioning what it means to live in a world where visibility is no longer a choice but a condition of existence.

A surreal dinner party kicks off the madness. Diesel-clad guests take their places in Summer Casts denim, embracing a wardrobe that balances confidence with irreverence. In the middle of the meal, a car crashes straight into the living room, rather than react with shock, two housemates strike a pose on the hood, decked out in Sporty Racer leather looks in bold red and yellow. Others lounge around, unfazed, dressed in moto jackets with racing stripes and denim detailed with high-speed graphics.

The kitchen transforms into a makeshift beauty parlor, where housemates wrapped in jacquard and fringed denim from the SS25 runway casually wait for leg-waxing treatments. The bathroom, typically a place for privacy, becomes a spectacle of its own, featuring layered Bandana looks draped and tied in unexpected ways. In the neon-green bedroom, an eerie calm takes over as birds perch among the guests, who stretch across the room in trompe l’oeil lingerie. Every space in the house becomes a stage, every moment a scene waiting to unfold.

Diesel’s latest accessories take center stage, reinforcing the campaign’s fearless energy. The sculptural Double D bags introduce fluid curves to the collection, while Metamorph stainless steel chain jewelry adds a raw, industrial feel. The Closer bracelet watch plays into the theme of constant surveillance, making timekeeping feel like a statement on being observed. Trini-D-Y sunglasses and optical frames, punctuated with industrial hole-punch details, add a finishing touch, amplifying the larger-than-life personalities of the housemates.

Martens and Simmonds construct a world where self-expression meets spectacle, where rebellion takes center stage, and where every glance, outfit, and moment gets amplified under an all-seeing eye.