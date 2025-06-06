Discover Diesel Resort 2026 Collection

Diesel advances its creative direction under Glenn Martens with the unveiling of the Resort 2026 collection, showcased through a moody, club-inspired campaign. The setting blurs the lines between an underground venue and an impromptu runway, creating an atmosphere charged with raw energy. Building on the momentum from the Spring Summer and Fall Winter 2025 seasons, the menswear offers rugged textures, reimagined tailoring, and compelling visual details.

The collection opens with heavily washed check suits that balance sharp structure with a worn-in feel. A standout look pairs a sleek cropped black leather puffer jacket with a faded charcoal suit and a washed black denim shirt, introducing a refined edge to Diesel’s signature distressed aesthetic. An embossed logo handbag adds an industrial touch, rounding out the ensemble.

As the collection progresses, two-tone motorcycle jackets command attention alongside deep indigo denim pieces that emphasize both texture and silhouette. Martens layers in graphic details through airbrushed street art motifs and trompe l’oeil effects, notably on a sepia-toned biker jacket that distorts perception with its surreal finish. The inclusion of artificially aged knitwear and frayed denim reinforces the collection’s worn-in feel while preserving precise tailoring and construction.

Fabric treatments take a creative turn in the sportswear segment, where matching blue sets feature creased and crinkled prints applied to mesh basketball shorts and football jerseys. This approach blurs the boundary between purely functional athletic wear and artistic surface design, extending Diesel’s ongoing exploration of experimental textures.

Throughout, Martens remains grounded in Diesel’s key themes, denim durability, distressing, and urban grit, while introducing new graphic elements and fabric manipulations that refresh the label’s aesthetic. The campaign’s subdued lighting softens sharp lines and enhances fabric textures, while the presence of casual onlookers adds spontaneous energy without distracting from the clothes. This natural setting highlights each piece’s authenticity and wearability, capturing the feel of real-life style in motion.