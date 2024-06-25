MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon Unveil the XT-4 Mule

The collaboration between MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon continues to innovate with the introduction of the XT-4 Mule. This latest release from their ongoing partnership is a testament to their shared vision of combining cutting-edge technology with avant-garde design.

Featured in MM6 Maison Margiela’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection, the XT-4 Mule reinvents the classic Salomon XT-4 as an all-gender street slipper. The MM6 design studio has infused this high-tech sneaker with their irreverent aesthetic, transforming it into a chic and functional summer mule.

The XT-4 Mule leverages advanced trail-running technologies to create a shoe that is both comfortable and versatile. It defies simple categorization, offering a unique blend of pool slide and running sneaker that caters to those who value both form and function.

This innovative mule comes in three distinct colorways. The all-black version features a stealth tile texture, perfect for a sleek, understated look. Another variant presents a gradient mix of blue, purple, and fluorescent yellow on a white base, adding a pop of color and vibrancy. The third option, with muted tones inspired by sun-bleached objects, showcases a vanishing Salomon logo and a mix of yellow, shale, and lapis blue, highlighting the technical aspects of the sole.

The MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon XT-4 Mule will be available starting June 25th on both brands’ e-commerce platforms, selected MM6 and Salomon stores, and various multibrand retailers. This release not only exemplifies the fusion of high fashion and technical expertise but also sets a new standard for innovative footwear design.