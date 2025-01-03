Diesel celebrates the Lunar New Year with a striking “Year of the Snake” capsule, envisioned by creative director Glenn Martens. This 12-piece collection embraces serpent-inspired motifs, blending bold design with intricate craftsmanship. From scale-patterned denim to photorealistic snake graphics, the lineup epitomizes Diesel’s daring aesthetic.

The capsule stands out with its experimental approach to textiles and visuals. A boxy black hoodie features raw-edge stitched patches with varying serpent graphics, while a khaki long-sleeve tee reveals a layered snake design beneath a peeling jersey overlay. Slim-fit tops are adorned with lifelike snake imagery, and denim pieces receive a unique dark blue wash, complete with laser-etched snakeskin textures for a dramatic effect.

Accessories are snake-inspired too. The Play Crossbody bag showcases a vivid serpent print on its asymmetrical design, while the Charm-D Shoulder bag offers an argyle-quilted denim finish with subtle scale-inspired details. Completing the collection is the B-1dr belt, reimagined with a snakeskin pattern and Diesel’s Oval D logo as a cut-out buckle.

This capsule honors the symbolism of the snake – representing renewal and transformation – and reinforces Diesel’s edgy reputation. Now available online and at select Diesel stores, the “Year of the Snake” collection is an exciting addition to the brand’s repertoire, perfect for those seeking bold yet refined pieces to celebrate the Lunar New Year.