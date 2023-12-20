Discover Versace Pre-Fall 2024 Men’s Collection

Versace’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection for men, under the artistic direction of Donatella Versace, is a vibrant celebration of the House’s iconic signatures. This collection is a testament to Versace’s heritage in combining the Barocco and Medusa ’95 motifs with innovative silhouettes, materials, and prints.

The men’s line in the Pre-Fall 2024 collection embodies a sense of lightness and freshness, striking a perfect balance between clashing proportions. It features an eclectic mix of slick leather shirts paired with high-volume cargo pants, and softly tailored unlined jackets over stone-washed denim pants. The collection also sees the incorporation of the iconic Versace silk foulard, adding a touch of luxurious detailing to coats, shirts, and pants.

“This collection is a very personal reflection of the pieces I love the most at Versace and wear every day and the pieces I like most on the men around me. I love the play of proportion and scale, the softness of colors and the great accessories. I will be wearing the oversized cargo pants in every color!”

– Donatella Versace.

Signature materials such as tweed, leather, suede, silk, and denim are reimagined in this collection. The palette transitions from late summer hues like Pearl Gray and Dusty Rose to deeper tones of Dark Olive, Concrete Gray, and Black.

The collection features reworked themes in bags and accessories, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics.

The men’s formal shoe selection is refreshed with new designs like Villa drivers, Metropoli, and Adriano, offering alternative takes on classic footwear styles. Each piece is crafted in premium leathers, showcasing Versace’s commitment to combining luxury with innovative design.

Versace’s Pre-Fall 2024 men’s collection marks a bold step forward in men’s fashion, blending iconic Versace motifs with contemporary styles and innovative materials. It’s a collection that reaffirms Versace’s status as a beacon of luxury and creativity in the fashion world.