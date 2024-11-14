in Diesel, Menswear

Diesel Teams with Damiano for Exclusive Line

Celebrating Nonconformity and Self-Expression with Diesel

Courtesy of Diesel

Diesel ‘s collaboration with Damiano David takes creativity to a new level, transforming the singer’s role from global ambassador to co-designer. For the first time, Damiano, the charismatic lead of Måneskin, joins Diesel’s creative director Glenn Martens in crafting an exclusive capsule collection. This genderless line blends Damiano’s daring style with Diesel’s nonconformist ethos, celebrating freedom, inclusivity, and bold self-expression.

Courtesy of Diesel

The collection amplifies Diesel’s signature edge under Martens’ direction, pushing the brand’s staples into new territory. Iconic runway looks are revamped with extreme proportions, giving each piece a twist. Burnout jersey tops and ultra-wide drawstring pants, stamped with Damiano’s name in Diesel’s iconic font, deliver a raw, scorched aesthetic. Denim is taken further with peel-off treatments on oversized suits, maxi skirts, and exaggerated cargo pants, complete with a sweeping cape featuring raw edges. The line also features oversized coated wool suits and cozy knitwear, with a personal touch—Damiano’s tattoos printed and patched onto several pieces.

Diesel Damiano
Courtesy of Diesel
Diesel Damiano
Courtesy of Diesel

Damiano has already showcased key pieces from the capsule in his recent public appearances. At the BOF 500 Gala, he sported a striking black coated suit from the collection, and at Diesel’s SS25 runway show, he donned the dramatic black cape. These teasers hint at the collection’s blend of drama and modern style, reflecting Damiano’s theatrical flair.

Diesel Damiano
Courtesy of Diesel

Since becoming Diesel’s first global ambassador in June 2024, Damiano David has embodied the brand’s rebellious spirit. His eclectic style and disregard for norms make him a natural fit for Diesel’s new direction. Moving from ambassador to co-designer, Damiano deepens his collaboration with Diesel, connecting fashion and music in a unique way and challenging traditional gender boundaries.

Diesel Damiano
Courtesy of Diesel

The Diesel x Damiano David capsule is a statement about the power of artistic collaboration. It reflects Diesel’s commitment to embracing diverse, boundary-pushing voices and redefining what fashion partnerships can be. 

View the collection in the Gallery below:

 

celebscollectionsDieselMenswear

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by Anastasija Pavic

Running

How Running Culture Shaped Today’s Streetwear

Nike LeBron 22 “Blacklight” Is Built for Power and Style