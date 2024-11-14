Diesel Teams with Damiano for Exclusive Line

Diesel ‘s collaboration with Damiano David takes creativity to a new level, transforming the singer’s role from global ambassador to co-designer. For the first time, Damiano, the charismatic lead of Måneskin, joins Diesel’s creative director Glenn Martens in crafting an exclusive capsule collection. This genderless line blends Damiano’s daring style with Diesel’s nonconformist ethos, celebrating freedom, inclusivity, and bold self-expression.

The collection amplifies Diesel’s signature edge under Martens’ direction, pushing the brand’s staples into new territory. Iconic runway looks are revamped with extreme proportions, giving each piece a twist. Burnout jersey tops and ultra-wide drawstring pants, stamped with Damiano’s name in Diesel’s iconic font, deliver a raw, scorched aesthetic. Denim is taken further with peel-off treatments on oversized suits, maxi skirts, and exaggerated cargo pants, complete with a sweeping cape featuring raw edges. The line also features oversized coated wool suits and cozy knitwear, with a personal touch—Damiano’s tattoos printed and patched onto several pieces.

Damiano has already showcased key pieces from the capsule in his recent public appearances. At the BOF 500 Gala, he sported a striking black coated suit from the collection, and at Diesel’s SS25 runway show, he donned the dramatic black cape. These teasers hint at the collection’s blend of drama and modern style, reflecting Damiano’s theatrical flair.

Since becoming Diesel’s first global ambassador in June 2024, Damiano David has embodied the brand’s rebellious spirit. His eclectic style and disregard for norms make him a natural fit for Diesel’s new direction. Moving from ambassador to co-designer, Damiano deepens his collaboration with Diesel, connecting fashion and music in a unique way and challenging traditional gender boundaries.

The Diesel x Damiano David capsule is a statement about the power of artistic collaboration. It reflects Diesel’s commitment to embracing diverse, boundary-pushing voices and redefining what fashion partnerships can be.

View the collection in the Gallery below: