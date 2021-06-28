PFW: DIOR Men Spring Summer 2021 Collection

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Discover Cactus Jack Dior, the Dior Men Summer 2022 collection that represents a conversation between Kim Jones, musical artist Travis Scott and Christian Dior.

A conversation between two friends, two cultures, and two different eras results in a collection that explores the identities of a groundbreaking modern musician and the heritage of one of the leading Parisian couture houses.

Christian Dior journeyed to America to celebrate his debut collection in 1947: one of his first stops was Texas, an unexpected destination whose grand canyons and huge dusty deserts made a lasting impression. So too did the ethos and spirit of America – in his own words, ‘the zest for life and self-confidence’. Inspired by Dior’s deep-rooted connection to this American state, men’s artistic director Kim Jones has lassoed this legacy into today, collaborating with the Texan-born rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer Travis Scott on the Dior summer 2022 men’s collection. – from Dior.