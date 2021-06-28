PFW: 1017 ALYX 9SM Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Discover 1017 ALYX 9SM Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection, presented with a lookbook and video on June 26th, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. This season Matthew Williams has collaborated with London based photographer, cinematographer and director Jordan Hemingway on a SS22 video.

This collection features a significant focus on the concept of comfort and ease by way of both silhouette and material development. Throughout the development of the collection the research focused heavily on using stretch and soft fabrics. Looks such as those featuring the colored bikinis with matching leggings, and shirt dresses are entirely constructed of luxury bathing suit technical stretch fabrics, allowing the wearer to dress in elevated looks without sacrificing comfort.Continuing with this theme, the men’s looks emphasize an oversized silhouette sheathing the wearer against the elements, alongside the integration of jersey and toweling materials. – from 1017 ALYX 9SM.