DIOR Presented Men’s Fall 2022 Show in London

Luxury fashion house DIOR presented Fall 2022 Menswear Collection. The show took place in London, for the very first time. For this collection, Creative Director Kim Jones was inspired by American author Jack Kerouac, a man who shifted writing as seismically as Christian Dior changed fashion. The Fall 2022 collection is a celebration of ceaseless imagination.

The show runway was made into recreation of the library of rare first editions and documents held in Jones’ own London home. The collection introduces a marriage of the DIOR heritage and couture technique with the technology of the future, inspired by the forward-thinking ethos that charachterized mid-century America: technical silks and recycled nylons combined with embroideries and a gentle palette of pastels, punctuated with Dior gray, drawn from the house’s archive.