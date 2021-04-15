GUCCI Aria Menswear Collection Is Here With a Backup from Balenciaga

GUCCI Aria Menswear Collection showcased today with a runway film features collaboration between Alessandro Michele and Balenciaga Creative Director Demna Gvasilia.

Gucci team shares: “Debuting in a special film co-directed by award-winning photographer and director Floria Sigismondi and Alessandro Michele, Aria. A singular voice, taking its turn in the spotlight; in the Italian language, ‘air’. In his notes on the collection, the Creative Director calls it “a deep and ecstatic diving in everything we yearningly miss today… a jubilee of breath.” In the year of Gucci’s centenary, Alessandro Michele opens the locks of history, only to find a deeply personal vision of the mythology that surrounds the brand. Standing sentinel is the Savoy Club—a tribute to The Savoy Hotel in London where founder Guccio Gucci worked as a liftboy in his youth. Once inside, a “hacking lab” is unveiled. Incursions and contaminations by elements “pilfered” from House heritage and from Demna Gvasalia, Creative Director of Balenciaga—ultimately expressions of reverence and homage.”

Discover all the runway looks from Gucci Aria menswear collection:

See the details from Gucci Aria Menswear collection:

Womenswear looks available on our DSCENE runway page.