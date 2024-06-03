Gucci Announces Billkin as Their New Brand Ambassador

Billkin Putthipong Assaratanakul, a Thai-Chinese actor and musician, has been formally introduced by the Gucci fashion brand as its new Brand Ambassador. Considering that Billkin regularly turns up at events wearing Gucci attire, this appointment makes sense. In addition, he was a notable guest at the Gucci Cosmos exhibition and actively promoted the opening of the Gucci Luxury Store at the Phuket Floresta shopping centre in Thailand.

Billkin seems to be putting his acting career on hold in order to concentrate on his music career. He created history in April when he became the first Thai superstar to perform alone in the Macau Galaxy Arena. Building on this achievement, Billkin has announced a new performance with his co-star from the critically acclaimed Thai drama “I Told Sunset About You,” PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn.