LOEWE Introduces Fall Winter 2026 Precollection

LOEWE introduces its Fall Winter 2026 precollection campaign through a series of images from photographer Talia Chetrit. The creative team selected the volcanic island of Tenerife to capture the new line, continuing a vital and direct visual language that creative directors Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough shape for the Spanish House.

Chetrit applies her characteristic mix of perspectives from above, below, close-up, and afar across the entire project. Several shots position the vibrant colors of the collection directly against the jagged rocks, lush hillsides, and Atlantic waves of the island. The sharp lines of coastal architecture and the geometric shapes of stacked sun loungers frame other segments of the campaign. Still life compositions run alongside the portraits to deepen the fluid visual vocabulary established in the debut campaign from Jack and Lazaro. These abstract arrangements feature colored ice cubes, dripping honey, ripe bananas, and the spilt seeds of a passion fruit.

The campaign features cast members Levon Hawke and Seydou Sarr, who bring an insouciant, assured presence to the imagery. They wear the vivid textures and strong color statements with poise while standing at the shoreline, resting on steps, or reclining across beach loungers. The styling emphasizes bold contrasts through layered clothing, unbuttoned shirts, unbuckled straps, and fabrics draped over bare skin. Signature leather pieces take a prominent role throughout the line, appearing as tailored trousers, heavy coats, and butter-soft cropped shorts.

The collection also views sportswear through an experimental lens while retaining a distinct athletic edge. This menswear selection introduces technical anoraks, Grip sneakers, and wraparound Speed Shield sunglasses. Graphic stripes convey a sense of rhythm across shirts, shorts, and Origami shoes, while knitted outerwear collars balance precise construction with tactile depth.

Creative directors Jack and Lazaro describe the campaign as a continuation of their exploration of craft as a rigorous yet joyful act. They drew inspiration from the elemental energy, vigor, and drama of Tenerife, noting that the ancient volcanic environment sharpens senses and instincts in a way that reflects their own philosophy regarding how men wear and interact with clothing today. The Fall Winter 2026 precollection arrives in retail locations and online on May 28.