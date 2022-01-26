HUGO BOSS Launches Star-Studded Campaigns for BOSS and HUGO

To announce the new brand identity, HUGO BOSS has launched two star-studded global campaigns for its brands BOSS and HUGO. After almost 50 years, BOSS has a new logo, along with a 360-degree rebrand. The HUGO brand also sports a new look, with notably bolder graphic typeface. A part of the company’s CLAIM 5 growth strategy, the brands undertake a new, modern visual identity, with a focus of millennials and gen z.

The #BeYourOwnBOSS campaign is captured by by acclaimed fashion photographer Mikael Jansson on the different sets around the world and features a star-studded cast, including top models Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Joan Smalls, world-famous American rapper Future, international TikTok star Khaby Lame, South Korean singer and actor Lee Min-ho, British professional boxer Anthony Joshua, Italian tennis champion Matteo Berrettini, and German runner Alica Schmidt.

My curse is that in boxing if you follow your A, B & C it will lead you to the K.O. You’ve got to have a mindset of the boss, follow the principles of the boss: work ethics, discipline, helping, teamwork. Follow your A, B, & Cs and then box will lead you to K.O., and then business will lead you to the ultimate boss.

– Anthony Joshua.

The #HowDoYouHUGO campaign, captured by acclaimed fashion photographer Mikael Jansson, features South Sudanese top model Adut Akech, rappers Big Matthew, SAINt JHN, and American dancer Maddie Ziegler.

Brand ambassador, Big Matthew, and TikTok creator, Vik White, have created a TikTok dance challenge, #HowDoYouHUGO, which will be amplified by 60 other creators to create buzz and engagement across these platforms.