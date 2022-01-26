in Advertising Campaigns, Hugo Boss, Menswear, Spring Summer 2022 Campaign

HUGO BOSS Launches Star-Studded Campaigns for BOSS and HUGO

A part of the company’s CLAIM 5 growth strategy, the brands undertake a new, modern visual identity.

© BOSS

To announce the new brand identity, HUGO BOSS has launched two star-studded global campaigns for its brands BOSS and HUGO. After almost 50 years, BOSS has a new logo, along with a 360-degree rebrand. The HUGO brand also sports a new look, with notably bolder graphic typeface. A part of the company’s CLAIM 5 growth strategy, the brands undertake a new, modern visual identity, with a focus of millennials and gen z. 

© BOSS

The #BeYourOwnBOSS campaign is captured by by acclaimed fashion photographer Mikael Jansson on the different sets around the world and features a star-studded cast, including top models Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Joan Smalls, world-famous American rapper Future, international TikTok star Khaby Lame, South Korean singer and actor Lee Min-ho, British professional boxer Anthony Joshua, Italian tennis champion Matteo Berrettini, and German runner Alica Schmidt.

© BOSS

My curse is that in boxing if you follow your A, B & C it will lead you to the K.O. You’ve got to have a mindset of the boss, follow the principles of the boss: work ethics, discipline, helping, teamwork. Follow your A, B, & Cs and then box will lead you to K.O., and then business will lead you to the ultimate boss.
– Anthony Joshua.

© HUGO

The #HowDoYouHUGO campaign, captured by acclaimed fashion photographer Mikael Jansson, features South Sudanese top model Adut Akech, rappers Big Matthew, SAINt JHN, and American dancer Maddie Ziegler. 

© HUGO

Brand ambassador, Big Matthew, and TikTok creator, Vik White, have created a TikTok dance challenge, #HowDoYouHUGO, which will be amplified by 60 other creators to create buzz and engagement across these platforms.

CelebrityFashion News

