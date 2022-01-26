Joyful & Optimistic: COACH Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Discover COACH Spring Summer 2022 That’s My Ride campaign that features Noah Beck, Wisdom Kaye, Dean Fujioka, Shawn Dou, and Parker Kit Hill captured by fashion photographer Tyler Mitchell. In charge of creative direction was Stuart Vevers, with set design from Julia Wagner.

Joyful and optimistic, Spring 2022 celebrates our house codes through the point-of-view of a new generation. It expresses what I’ve always loved about Coach, which is the way our heritage can be a platform for individual expression and bold ideas that shape the future. – Stuart Vevers