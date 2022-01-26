Jude Law and Raff Law are the New Faces of BRIONI

Italian fashion house BRIONI announced Jude Law and Raff Law as the brand’s newest ambassador, the father and son embody an elegance and class of the brand. The Laws will make their debut in Brioni‘s Spring Summer 2022 campaign. Images captured by fashion photographer Craig McDean.

The Brioni dedication to their craft and quality is inspirational, and I’ve always loved wearing their garments. It’s especially joyful to be working alongside Raff with a House rooted in Rome. I formed a special connection with that city during the shooting of The Young Pope, and it feels wonderfully comfortable and like a homecoming – Jude Law

Sharing the frame with my father for Brioni is very exciting. Although we naturally both have different tastes and perspectives, we share a lot of the same passions too. One of those is that we both have a love for clothing and Brioni is something we agree on. – Raff Law