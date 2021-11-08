Discover HUGO Holiday ‘Reboot The Night’ Campaign

Discover HUGO Pre-Spring 2022 ‘Reboot The Night’ campaign starring the models Matthias El Koulali, Yuuki Tang, Chai Maximus and Ronja Berg, captured by fashion photographer Reto Schmid. Styling is work of Dogukan Nesanir with art direction from Edward James Lee. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Gregor Makris and makeup artist Susanna Jonas.

