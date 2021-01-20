MFW: ICEBERG Menswear Fall Winter 2021 Collection

ICEBERG Menswear Fall Winter 2021 collection by Creative Director James Long brings in the signature aesthetic of the label mixed with Brit Pop inspiration. Since taking over the helm of ICEBERG James Long has made the brand synonymous to streetwear. The 90s reference comes for Long and his design team this time from bands such as Blur and their lead singer Damon Alborn.

This direct homage to British bands 90s style will draw the eye first, with pieces punctuated by 3D quilting and contrasting tech-meets-knit textures and 3D puffer detailing. But where James Long really shines is in his more understated pieces. He has crafted some of the most appealing streetwear inspired trousers of the season. “James Long unleashes a Fall/Winter 2021 collection that channels the carefree eccentricity and angst of the 1990s Brit Pop, underground rap and acid rock scenes, as he continues to architect a fresh off-duty identity for both men and women,” shares ICEBERG team.

Club culture is still close to brand’s DNA, yet the collection offers the label’s take on knitwear, mixing in innovative techniques. Furthermore, the cartoon prints so close to the label’s history are this time back featuring Woodstock and Snoopy from the Peanuts cartoons. The cartoons are featured on oversized sweaters becoming a part of the fall winter knitwear.

Discover all the looks from ICEBERG Fall Winter 2021 Menswear Collection in our gallery:

James Long also presented their ICEBERG Womenswear Fall Winter 2021 Collection – you can see all the looks on our DSCENE Magazine Runway reviews page.